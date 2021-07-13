Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

HGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of HGEN opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.