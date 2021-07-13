Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $48.37 million and $6.95 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00052699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.00879368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.