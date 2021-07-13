Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP Randy W. Wright Sells 42,671 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29.

HUN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. 1,249,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.