Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

