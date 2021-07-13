Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Down 7.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 76,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,004,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

