HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,142 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.09. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

