HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of HCM stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $40.69.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
