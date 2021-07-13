HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 49.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

