HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HUYA by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 3,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,383 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 924,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

