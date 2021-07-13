Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $24,787.80 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $383,911.92.

Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,952. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.14.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

