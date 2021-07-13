iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$67.59. iA Financial shares last traded at C$67.16, with a volume of 231,279 shares traded.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3800005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

