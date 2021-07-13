ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICFI opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

