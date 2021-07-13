IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.00.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $659.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $669.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.