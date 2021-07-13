Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Raised by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 3.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $267,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,734. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

