IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

