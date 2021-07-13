Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) CEO Purchases $193,305.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NYSE:IMNM) CEO Purnanand D. Sarma acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00.

Shares of NYSE IMNM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 23,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,108. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

