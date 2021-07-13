Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $633,780.00.

Inari Medical stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,129. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

