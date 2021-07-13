Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

