Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

