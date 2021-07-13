Infosys (INFY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
INFY opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
