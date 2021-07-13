Infosys (INFY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFY opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

