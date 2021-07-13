(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.65 ($13.70).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.