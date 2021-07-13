Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

