INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) Director Sells $170,100.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00.

NYSE INMB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,771. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.