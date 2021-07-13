Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 196,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 678,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

INVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,799,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.