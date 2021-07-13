InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

