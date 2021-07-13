Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 1,239,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $913.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 2,784.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.