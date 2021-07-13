Inseego Corp. (NYSE:INSG) VP Sells $15,674.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NYSE:INSG) VP Wei Ding sold 1,844 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $15,674.00.
Shares of INSG stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93.
Inseego Company Profile
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.