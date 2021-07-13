Insider Buying: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) CFO Buys 9,750 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) CFO Paul Schwichtenberg bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $14,722.50.
Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
About Assertio
