Insider Buying: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) CFO Buys 9,750 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) CFO Paul Schwichtenberg bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $14,722.50.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

