Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 894,793 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 894,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $29,644,492.09. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CRCT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,738. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

