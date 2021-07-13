Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NYSE:ECOR) Director Purchases 31,250 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NYSE:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECOR opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

