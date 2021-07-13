Insider Buying: Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:KRBP) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00.

Shares of KRBP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

