Insider Buying: Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) Major Shareholder Acquires 296,296 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MQ traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,082. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

