Insider Buying: Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) Major Shareholder Acquires 296,296 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MQ traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,082. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.
About Marqeta
See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.