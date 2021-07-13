Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director Purchases 1,650 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50.

FRST stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.