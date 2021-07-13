Insider Buying: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) CFO Oded Shein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SFT opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

