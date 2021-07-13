Insider Buying: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) CFO Oded Shein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:SFT opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49.
About Shift Technologies
