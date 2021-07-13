Insider Buying: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) CFO Douglas L. Tobler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 1,639,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

