Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) EVP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00.
NYSE WMPN opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00.
About William Penn Bancorporation
