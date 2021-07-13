Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) EVP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NYSE:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00.

NYSE WMPN opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

