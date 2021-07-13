Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00.

TXG traded down $4.91 on Monday, hitting $185.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,551. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.