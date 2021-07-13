Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) VP Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $1,666,140.00.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,001. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

