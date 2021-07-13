Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $726,600.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 378,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,256. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

