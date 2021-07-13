Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,305,160.00.

Shares of NYSE AVAV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.14. 2,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,758. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

