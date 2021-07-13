Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CTO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $2,075,220.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.