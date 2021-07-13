Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells 7,219 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rick M. Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 936,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,049. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.