Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) CFO Sells 6,863 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95.

NYSE ALGN traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $646.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,938. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $267.63 and a one year high of $647.20.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

