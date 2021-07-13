Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,912 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00.

Shares of NYSE AMKR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 553,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,405. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

