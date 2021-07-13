Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00.

CDNS stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

