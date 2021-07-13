Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NYSE:CCXI) Director Sells 2,454 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NYSE:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $23,951.04.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

