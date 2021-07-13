Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE:COIN) Major Shareholder Sells 17,473 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE:COIN) major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 17,473 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $3,960,255.45. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE COIN traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,549. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

