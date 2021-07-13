Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 27,035 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 27,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $4,921,181.05.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24.

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,679.04.

DASH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

