Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells 28,031 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.72. 1,534,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.55 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

