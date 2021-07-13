Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00.
Shares of ESTA stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.94. 65,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,892. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $88.66.
About Establishment Labs
