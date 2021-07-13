Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) Insider Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,114,044.00.
NYSE:ETSY traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $194.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,527. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86.
